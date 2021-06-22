Users appear to be somewhat underwhelmed with the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 features announced at WWDC 2021. The results of a survey by SellCell, reported by MacRumors, revealed that nearly half were not excited.

Over 50 percent of all of the survey’s respondents said that the ‌iOS 15‌ and ‌iPadOS 15‌ updates are only “slightly” or “not at all” exciting. 28.1 percent rated the updates “somewhat” exciting, but as few as 19.3 percent are “extremely” or “very” excited about them. Within ‌iOS 15‌ and ‌iPadOS 15‌, 23 percent of users said that the most exciting upgrade is ID cards in the Wallet app, 17.3 percent are most excited about enhanced Spotlight search, and 14.2 percent are most excited about new Find My features.

Check It Out: Users Not Excited by iOS 15, iPadOS 15 Features