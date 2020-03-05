Utah is Now a Surveillance State Thanks to This Company

A surveillance company called Banjo has partnered with Utah state authorities to enable a dystopian panopticon.

The lofty goal of Banjo’s system is to alert law enforcement of crimes as they happen. It claims it does this while somehow stripping all personal data from the system, allowing it to help cops without putting anyone’s privacy at risk. As with other algorithmic crime systems, there is little public oversight or information about how, exactly, the system determines what is worth alerting cops to.

Of all the states I expected to happen to, both Utah and the fact that it’s Republican are both high on my dystopian list. Be careful, you might make China jealous.

