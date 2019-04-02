I think there is much to learn from Marie Kondo. Her Netflix series was an absolute favorite, and her book, ‘The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up’, is a global bestseller. Indeed, her KonMari method is sneaking into various aspects of life. Writing for The Next Web, Leona Henryson explained how relevant it is to UX design.

In her book, Kondo calls for questioning a thing’s purpose and establishing whether its purpose has been fulfilled since it has been bought. I feel it’s safe to say this inquisitive attitude towards an object’s place in the grand scheme of things is very similar to how UX designers make decisions. Excess is a problem in any interface out there, and a cluttered flow always damages the user experience…Kondo’s book teaches us to be straightforward about the purpose of certain things in our designs and to be brave about editing out the things our users won’t need.

Check It Out: UX Designers Need to Read and Watch Marie Kondo