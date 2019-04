We have a deal on the VAVA Voom 23 IPX6 Rugged Portable Speaker. This device has a rubberized, rugged build, and a built-in 5,200mAh battery that will play music at 80% volume for up to 24 hours. It’s also rated IPX6 weatherproof, and it’s $24.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: VAVA Voom 23 IPX6 Rugged Portable Speaker: $24.99