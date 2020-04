Verizon announced today that it won’t terminate service or charge late fees for customers through June 30.

Verizon today signed onto the FCC’s new “Keep Americans Connected” pledge. Verizon’s new customer commitment will help ensure connectivity and offer assistance to customers and small businesses facing challenges from the global crisis.

Good to know if you’re a Verizon customer.

Check It Out: Verizon Late Fees for Customers, Small Businesses Waived Until June 30