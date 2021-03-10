Hackers have breached the systems of Verkada, a startup that sells security cameras. The group says it was done to expose how widespread video surveillance is.

A person with knowledge of the matter said Verkada’s chief information security officer, an internal team and an external security firm are investigating the incident. The company is working to notify customers and set up a support line to address questions, said the person, who requested anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

