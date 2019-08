VideoLAN is looking for iOS beta testers to start testing is VLC app for iOS. The company’s tweet said it will have a new UI.

We’ve been working really hard here @videolan the past months to redesign the VLC iOS app and before rolling it out to everyone, we would love to get your feedback and for you to try it out and participate in our public beta.

