Private details contained in over 50,000 letters sent out by UK banks and local authorities were indexed by Google when they should not have been. The error was the result of a London-based outsourcing firm leaving its system exposed, Wired reported.

Thousands of names and addresses – and the types of letters they were sent – were left exposed, affecting people in the UK, US and Canada. Virtual Mail Room, the firm responsible for the data breach, worked for clients including Metro Bank, 14 local councils, the publisher Pearson and insolvency specialist Begbies Traynor. The specific content of the letters sent to individuals were not visible. The privacy breach raises doubts about the due diligence carried out by companies and local authorities using outsourced mailing services to handle sensitive customer data. It also comes at a particularly painful time, with many of the names and addresses contained in the breach belonging to people who have been hit hard financially by the pandemic. Such missteps could fall foul of GDPR, with data controllers and processors potentially facing fines totalling tens of millions of pounds.

