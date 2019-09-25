Cloudflare announced its Warp VPN earlier this year and created a waiting list for it to be rolled out. Although the company had technical difficulties, the list is gone and Warp VPN is available for everyone today.

Let me start with the apology. We are sorry making WARP available took far longer than we ever intended. As a way of hopefully making amends, for everyone who was on the waitlist before today, we’re giving 10 GB of WARP Plus — the even faster version of WARP that uses Cloudflare’s Argo network — to those of you who have been patiently waiting.

This Friday I intend to publish a list of five VPN apps for iOS, and Warp will be included.

Check It Out: Cloudflare Releases Warp VPN for Everyone