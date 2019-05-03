Warren Buffett was pleased with Apple’s latest earnings report. He told CNBC that his company, Berkshire Hathaway, ‘haven’t changed our [Apple] holdings.” It holds around $50 billion worth of Apple stock.

“I was pleased with what they reported,” Buffett said, while noting he never makes investment decisions based on a single quarterly report. “What they talked about and reported is consistent with the reason we own $50 billion-plus of Apple.” Berkshire owned more than $40 billion worth of the tech giant as of end of last year, according to its 2018 annual letter. The conglomerate decreased its stake in Apple by nearly 3 million shares in the fourth quarter of 2018, but Buffett said at the time that the selling wasn’t under his direction.

Check It Out: Warren Buffett Pleased With Apple’s Earning Report