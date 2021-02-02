Washington’s state government reported a data breach on Monday that could affect over 1.6 million people. The breach is connected to Accellion, a contractor involved with the state auditor’s office.

During the week of January 25, 2021, Accellion confirmed that an unauthorized person gained access to SAO files by exploiting a vulnerability in Accellion’s file transfer service. Some of the SAO data files contained personal information of Washington state residents who filed unemployment insurance claims in 2020 […] may also include the personal information of other Washington residents who have not yet been identified but whose information was in state agency or local government files under review by the SAO.

