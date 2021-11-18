watchOS 8.1.1 Fixing Apple Watch Series 7 Issue Out Now

The watchOS 8.1.1 update was released on Thursday. It fixes a charging issue with the Apple Watch Series 7, MacRumors reported. I have an SE and did not see the update as being available to me, so don’t worry if you have an older model and it’s not available to you either!

According to Apple’s release notes, the watchOS 8.1.1 update addresses an issue that could cause ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ models not to charge as expected for some users. Some ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ owners have noticed slow charging speeds for their devices, and this update should fix the bug causing the problem.

