The Internet Archive has created the Wayforward Machine. It transports you to 2046 to simulate potential threats to internet freedom we could face.

And then it becomes clear: the whole purpose of the satirical Wayforward Machine is to raise awareness about the ongoing threats to the Internet and to libraries like the Wayback Machine, which plays a prominent role in preserving historic content and the truth, as it appeared in the past.

It’s a fun, important project. I typed in The Mac Observer and one of the messages says the website has been temporarily suspended pending the outcome of legal proceedings. Likely because we published something that Emperor Zuckerberg, Glorious Commander of the United States of Facebook, didn’t like.

