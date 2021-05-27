A WebKit flaw on iOS and macOS can cause Safari to crash and could lead to further malicious attacks.

The vulnerability stems from what security researchers call a type confusion bug in the WebKit implementation of AudioWorklet, an interface that allows developers to control, manipulate, render, and output audio and decrease latency. Exploiting the vulnerability gives an attacker the basic building blocks to remotely execute malicious code on affected devices.

