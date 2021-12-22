What is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO)?

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is out with another explainer article, this time about DAOs.

Simply put, DAOs are software enabled organizations. They allow people to pool resources toward a common goal and share in value creation when those goals are achieved. DAOs run on top of open blockchain networks like Ethereum, organized by tokens with their rules encoded in smart contracts. DAOs aren’t tied to a physical location, which allows them to mobilize quickly and attract talent from all over the world

