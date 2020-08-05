What is an Apple Fellow? Who Has Held The Role Before?

On Tuesday, Apple announced that Phil Schiller will leave his role as senior vice president of worldwide marketing and become an Apple Fellow. Many people, myself included, have been wondering exactly what such a role might entail. Cult of Mac has a good rundown of what it means and profiles those who have held it before.

This honorary position is one that Apple recognizes for a person’s outstanding contribution to the company in some capacity. But while many newer Apple fans may not be familiar with the role, it’s one that’s been part of Apple dating back to the 1980s — even if this is the first time in more than 20 years that Apple has inducted someone into the club.

