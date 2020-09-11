U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that he will not extend the deadline for the sale of TikTok. So what comes next? Reuters took a look.

If the deadline is not extended, then transactions with TikTok would be banned, although exactly which ones has not been specified. Reuters has reported the executive order could make advertising on the platform illegal and TikTok has been preparing advertisers for such an outcome. The U.S. is likely to ban TikTok from being downloaded from app stores, Reuters has also reported. However, it is unclear whether there are transactions that can be prohibited that will prevent existing users who have already downloaded TikTok from using it.

Check It Out: What Next for the TikTok Sale?