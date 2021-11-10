What is the World Economic Forum Doing About Blockchain?

The World Economic Article advises companies to integrate blockchain technology, writing about “middleware” such as Chainlink (LINK).
While there remains a general assumption that blockchain technology is still in its early stages, in reality, it is already entering the early phase of majority adoption, especially by the finance industry. Recalling the massive digital transformation propelled by the internet, many forward-thinking enterprises in the finance sector and beyond are already taking important steps to become blockchain-ready.
