What’s a ‘Wordle?’ Here’s the Story of This Popular Game

If you’ve been wondering what a “wordle” is as I have, fear no more. The New York Times tells its story.

It’s been a meteoric rise for the once-a-day game, which invites players to guess a five-letter word in a similar manner as the guess-the-color game Mastermind. After guessing a five-letter word, the game tells you whether any of your letters are in the secret word and whether they are in the correct place. You have six tries to get it right.

