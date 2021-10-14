WhatsApp is rolling out support for end-to-end encrypted backups for Google Drive and iCloud. Here’s how to enable the feature.

Make sure you’ve got the latest version of WhatsApp.

Open Settings.

Tap Chats > Chat Backup > End-to-end Encrypted Backup.

Click Continue, then follow the prompts to create your password or 64-digit encryption key.

Hit Done, and wait for your end-to-end encrypted backup to be prepared. You may need to connect to a power source.

