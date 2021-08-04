WhatsApp began rolling out photos and videos that can only be used on Wednesday. It will become available to all users, according to a blogpost from the Facebook-owned messenger.

On many phones, simply taking a photo means it will take up space in your camera roll forever. That’s why today we’re rolling out new View Once photos and videos that disappear from the chat after they’ve been opened, giving users even more control over their privacy. For example, you might send a View Once photo of some new clothes you’re trying on at a store, a quick reaction to a moment in time, or something sensitive like a Wi-Fi password. As with all the personal messages you send on WhatsApp, View Once media is protected by end-to-end encryption so WhatsApp cannot see them. They will also be clearly marked with a new “one-time” icon.

Check It Out: WhatsApp One Time View Photos and Videos