WhatsApp Rolling Out Payment Tool in India

WhatsApp is to roll out a payments system in the crucial Indian market, Reuters reported. Users will be able to make and receive payments through the messaging app. Apple Cash offers a similar facility, although it is only currently available in the U.S.

WhatsApp is ubiquitous across India, where data consumption is surging thanks to cheap internet, but a full launch of its payments feature had been delayed amid some false messages circulating on the platform that have led to mob lynching and more government scrutiny, according to local media. The Menlo Park, California-based firm has also been trying to comply with Indian regulations including data storage norms that require all payments-related data to be stored locally…Digital payments, lending and e-wallet services have been growing rapidly in India, led by a government push to bring more of the country’s cash-loving merchants and consumers into the formal economy.

