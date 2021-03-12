There’s been much talk in recent days, as Apple’s market cap has slipped at points to sit below the US$2 trillion mark. Cult of Mac shared a timely reminder of when AAPL first overtook Walmart stock.

At the time, AAPL was trading at $226 per share. Today, it trades at $275.43. If that doesn’t seem much of an increase, bear in mind that a 7-to-1 stock split took place in 2014 after AAPL peaked at $645. If that split hadn’t happened, Apple would now be trading at approximately $1,925. It didn’t take Apple long to catch up to market leaders ExxonMobil and Microsoft, either. In May 2010, Apple overtook Microsoft, surpassing the tech giant that dominated Cupertino during the previous decade. A little over a year after that, on August 9, 2011, Apple blew past oil giant ExxonMobil to become the world’s most valuable company. In all, it was an astonishing turnaround for a company that came perilously close to going out of business during the 1990s.

