WhistleOut is looking for someone to review the iPhone 11 for them. You’ll get paid US$1,000 plus you can keep the phone when you’re done.

You’ll be putting the new iPhone through its paces—testing the camera, getting into the nitty gritty of the interface, seeing what kind of battery life you’re able to squeeze out of it—and writing a comprehensive review based on your findings. We’ll need your written review within a week of you receiving the phone. We’ll give you a review form for this.

Check It Out: This Company Will Pay You to Review the iPhone 11