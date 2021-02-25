Ahead of the launch of Palmer on Apple TV+ on February 26, there was a premiere on February 23. AppleInsider reported on how the story had a personal element for directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

“Like many of us, we’ve had personal experiences with loved ones who have had either addiction problems, overdose problems, even involving death,” Anthony Russo said. “So the issue of the opioid crisis was very present in our personal lives.” “But even beyond that, it felt like it was a very timely issue, something that we really wanted to address now, in the hopes of being able to play some small part in how this issue unfolds for people and evolves.”