Rebecca Isaacs has written a helpful explainer about the iPhone 13’s 120Hz display and why it matters for customers.

One of the major selling points of this technology is that it allows you to dynamically vary refresh rates based on what you’re doing. For instance, basic web browsing can be handled at an undemanding 10Hz to 60Hz, while gaming can take advantage of the full of 120Hz. The Apple Watch can even hit a low of 1Hz with the always-on screen.

Check It Out: Here’s Why iPhone 13 120Hz ProMotion Display Matters