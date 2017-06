We have a cool gadget for today’s deal, a WiFi HD Waterproof Endoscopic Camera. It features an 8-way adjustable LED, it’s waterproof, and has a 2 MP resolution camera designed to fit into tight places. And, it will send what it films via Wi-Fi. It’s $32.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: Wi-Fi HD Waterproof Endoscopic Camera: $32.99