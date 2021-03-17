Tech giants use Wikipedia to power their assistants, like Siri and Alexa. But they don’t pay the non-profit. Now, Wikimedia Enterprise wants to change that.

The Foundation says it doesn’t expect Enterprise ever to become the primary source of funding for the foundation’s roughly $100 million budget. User donations, supplemented by grants, should still carry most of the load, Seitz-Gruwell says, but having a reliable additional revenue stream from companies would offer stability for the foundation, particularly as it embarks on an ambitious agenda for the year 2030 to reach more parts of the world and more communities with “free knowledge.”

