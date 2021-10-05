William Shatner is heading into space. For real. He will join a flight by Jeff Bezos’s space travel company Blue Origin on 12 October, BBC News reported.

Aged 90, the actor will become the oldest person to have flown into space. “I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner said in a statement. Shatner will be joining three other people aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket for the company’s second human spaceflight. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos joined the first crewed flight in July, along with his brother, an 82-year-old pioneer of the space race and an 18-year-old student.

Check It Out: William Shatner Set to Head into Space With Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin