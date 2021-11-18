Williston, North Dakota Adds Cryptocurrency ATM to Airport

The City of Williston announced the addition of a cryptocurrency ATM at Williston Basin International Airport. It supports over 40 coins such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ether, Cardano, and more.

The City of Williston does not act as the fund custodian or manage any crypto transactions. Purchases and withdrawals are handled by the DCM operator, Coin Cloud. This marks the first government-hosted cryptocurrency kiosk and the first Coin Cloud installation in an airport. The DCM is located before security on the first level near the rental car offices and the baggage carousel.

