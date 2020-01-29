How the Windows Team Was “Blinded” by the iPad

Former Windows chief Steven Sinofsky wrote a blog post about how his team were caught off guard by the iPad.

The success of iPhone (140K apps & 3B downloads announced that day) blinded us at Microsoft as to where Apple was heading. Endless rumors of Apple’s tablet *obviously* meant a pen computer based on Mac. Why not? The industry chased this for 20 years. That was our context.

It’s a good read. Everyone expected Apple to compete with netbooks. They did, but not by creating their own Mac netbook.

