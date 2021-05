On Tuesday Apple shared the story of Winnie, an app that helps connect parents to childcare providers with openings.

Winnie is the brainchild of Chief Executive Officer Sara Mauskopf, 36, and Chief Product Officer Anne Halsall, 37, who met while working at the same startup six years ago. Both were mothers with young children, and knew how challenging it could be to find quality childcare.

