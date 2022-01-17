‘Wordle!’ Developer Sells App Proceeds to Charity

The game Wordle has taken the internet by storm recently. But, there’s a similarly-named app named Wordle! and the developer speaks.

Cravotta chalks the sudden increase up to “major publications” failing to specify “that this was an ‘internet browser’ only game, so naturally people went to the App Store to search Wordle.” Even without that, though, the sudden spate of hard-to-parse, link-free tweets promoting the browser game probably got plenty of people assuming it was a reference to a mobile app.

