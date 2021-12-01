On World Aids Day 2021 Apple revealed it has raised US$270 million since it began working with (RED) in 2006. That is a huge amount of money, but personal stories show the real value of that support. Apple shared some of those from people in Ghana.

Joseph is one of 13.8 million people who has access to ART as a result of Apple’s contributions to the Global Fund’s efforts in Africa, and he sees the effect COVID-19 is having on those he counsels through the Model of Hope program. “When it’s time for them to come in to get their medication, sometimes they don’t because of COVID,” says Joseph. “Because they are afraid — they think, ‘When you come to the hospital, you get COVID,’ so many do not come at all.”

Check It Out: World Aids Day: Apple Supports Community Caregivers in Ghana