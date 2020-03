We have a deal on the PAK-WS Travel Adapter Set. This world travel plug adapter comes with six different attachments that will allow you to plug in in 200 different countries. In addition to having a standard U.S. three-pronged A/C outlet and a two-pronged A/C outlet, it also has a USB-A, a USB-C, and a 3.1A USB port. It’s $24.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: World Travel Plug Adapter with 6 Attachments:$24.99