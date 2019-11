We have a deal on a wearable Lightning cable. Yeah, I know, it sounds weird, but the WRAPS MFi Lightning cable is designed to be worn around your wrist as a bracelet. The company’s promo video below shows how it works. The WRAPS cable is $16.99 through our deal, but promo code BFSAVE15 brings it down to $14.44 at checkout.

