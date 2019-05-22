WWDC 2019 Media Invites Arrive, Featuring Unicorns

With just 12 days to go until WWDC 2019, media invites to the keynote have started to arrive. Rather pleasingly, this year they involve an Animoji unicorn, AppleIsider reported. WWDC 2019 will take place between June 3 and 7 in San Jose.

Invitations to the media started to arrive on Wednesday, 12 days before the start of the conference. The invitation specifically advises the person is “invited to the keynote address at our annual Worldwide Developers Conference.” The media invites follow a similar design as those who applied for the ticket lottery in March, featuring an Animoji head with items exploding out from above, drawn in a neon light style. Whereas previous header images featured the robot, skull, alien, and monkey, the latest version uses the unicorn, again with the item-explosion motif.