I’m not sure who the author is behind Codevoid but they nicely pieced together Apple’s continuing work with AR and the metaverse. I had similar thoughts when I watched WWDC21 and I like the way this article connects the dots.

The AR metaverse aren’t about immersive, focused interactions. Ephemerality will underpin the experiences. Those experiences need to provide you with contextual information when & where you need it — either ambiently as you move about the world, or as part of a more intentional ‘tell me more’ interaction.

