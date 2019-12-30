Wyze makes cheap security cameras for people, cheap in terms of price and now apparently security (ironically). A database of its user data was found exposed on the internet, unsecured.

This included a staggering array of personal information including email addresses, a list of cameras in the house, WiFi SSIDs and even health information including height, weight, gender, bone density and more. “We are confirming that some Wyze user data was not properly secured and left exposed from December 4th to December 26th,” the company said. It denied that it had leaked bone density information, for example, but confirmed it had leaked “body metrics” for a small number of beta testers.

I’m still trying to figure out why a security camera company would have health information.

Check It Out: Wyze Leaks Data of 2.4 Million Security Camera Customers