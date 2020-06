We have a deal on X-Mirage, software that turns your Mac into an AirPlay receiver for mirroring whatever on your iPhone, iPad or iPod screen – apps, games, photos, videos, presentations, websites, and more to the bigger screen. It also offers real-time mirroring and media control. A lifetime license for this software is $9.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: X-Mirage AirPlay for Mac: $9.99