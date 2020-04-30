Xcode For The iPad – What do Developers Think?

Rumors abound that software building tool Xcode is coming to the iPad. AppleInsider asked a variety of developers what they think about that prospect.

Whilst I’m excited about the prospect of Xcode for iPad, it’s unclear how it would realistically build most existing projects,” says ITV Hub developer Steve Barnegren from the UK. “Many developers augment Xcode’s build process by inserting custom scripts in to the build process, or requiring some build steps to be performed on the command line before Xcode itself can build the project.” “On macOS, developers can leverage any command line tools installed on the system, and have unrestricted freedom to modify or generate files during the build,” Barnegren continues. “Without some sort of access to a command line, and more complete file system access, it’s difficult to envision how these types of workflows could continue to exist on iPad.”