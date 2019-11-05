Xiaomi has unveiled a wearable called the Mi Watch that is eerily similar to the Apple Watch. Cult of Mac broke down some of its rather impressive features. However, it is currently only available in China.

The device, which starts at $185, runs a skinned version of Google Wear OS. This is packaged into a form factor with the familiar rectangular display, digital crown and pill-shaped button of the Apple Watch. In terms of tech spec, the Mi Watch reportedly boasts a 1.78-inch AMOLED display and 36-hour 570mAh battery. There’s also 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of internal storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. In addition, users get NFC tech, Bluetooth, WiFi, eSim support, and a heart rate monitoring feature. Other health-tracking tech will include blood oxygen sensor, sleep and exercise tracking, “body energy monitoring” (whatever that is), and waterproofing for measuring your swims.

Check It Out: A Closer Look at Xiaomi’s Apple Watch-like Wearable