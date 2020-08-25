We have a deal on the XVIDA Wireless Charging Desk Stand kit. It includes both a Qi wireless charging stand and a case for your iPhone with magnets that then stick your iPhone to the stand while charging. That makes for a smaller footprint for the stand and protection for your iPhone, too. You can get the stand and case for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone SE for $69.99 through our deal.

