XXL Shower Speaker: $19.99

Bryan Chaffin

We have a deal for you today on the XXL Shower Speaker. It’s a 3-watt Bluetooth 4.0 shower speaker that can also make and receive phone calls with its built-in microphone. It’s $19.99 through our deal.

