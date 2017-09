We have a deal for you today on the YoCam Versatile Waterproof HD Camera. This device was successfully funded through Indiegogo, where it raised more than $1 million. It’s designed for selfies, action shots, and it minimizes shakiness in images. As the name says, it’s also waterproof. It’s $99.99 through us.

Check It Out: YoCam Versatile Waterproof HD Camera: $99.99