You Can Buy This Former Apple CEO’s Home… For $37.5 Million

Mike Makkula, Apple employee number three, has his rather impressive Carmel Valley Ranch on the market, iDropnews has spotted. Mr. Makulla was also Apple’s second CEO. The property will set you back $37.5 million.

More than just 14,000 acres of land, you’ll receive quite the bundle for your 37 million dollars, including seven homes, a helipad, a private lake, two barns, a 2,900-foot airstrip, offices, staff housing, a horse-riding arena and more. See photos below… Markkula purchased the ranch back in 1982 for $8 million, which, adjusted for inflation, equals roughly $21.2 million in 2020. The ranch is said to be perfect for those who enjoy the outdoors, riding horses, ATVing, or hunting and sits just 85 miles south of Silicon Valley.