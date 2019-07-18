Epic Games is adding a new rewards system to Fortnite called Fortnite Drops. Link your Epic Games account and YouTube account to earn special rewards.

In order to get the special cosmetic rewards in Fortnite, you’ll need to watch 20 minutes of footage from specific YouTube Premier streams. There are going to be multiple times that you can accrue the needed 20 minutes of time watched, though if you want to get every single reward, you’ll have to watch 20 minutes from each individual stream.

Check It Out: Link Your YouTube Account to Fortnite for Fornite Drops