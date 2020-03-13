YouTube Replacing ‘Trending’ Tab With ‘Explore’

YouTube is replacing its ‘Trending’ tab with a new ‘Explore’ one, Gizmodo reported. The feature was tested for nearly two years, and will now roll out across both iOS and Android.

It appears YouTube will feature videos in those destination pages based on content it already knows you like. When I click the gaming section, for example, I see videos about Age of Empires 2, Teamfight Tactics, and clips from gaming channels I’m already subscribed to. So in a sense, destination pages are just a more targeted place to check out videos for stuff you already like, and maybe find new content that YouTube’s algorithm thinks you might enjoy. YouTube says it plans to continue adding new destination pages in the future, and while the initial lineup looks decent, there are a couple major topics, like sports, that didn’t make the roster.