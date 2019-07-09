YouTube to Return to Fire TV After Agreement

Google and Amazon appeared to have settled their streaming dispute. Consequently, users will once again be able to get YouTube via Fire TV. Wired reported that Prime Video will come as standard on Android televisions.

On Fire TV, the official YouTube app will show up in the ‘Your Apps and Channels’ and support playback in 4K HDR at 60fps plus Alexa voice control integration. YouTube Kids is coming later in 2019. Interestingly there’s no mention of YouTube on Amazon’s Echo Show smart display, one of the devices caught up in the tit-for-tat fight over the past few years between Google and Amazon. (We’ve asked Amazon to clarify this). As for Prime Video, it is already available on some Android TV models, such as Sony’s, but this new detente means that Amazon’s subscription service will now feature as standard alongside Netflix and the rest

