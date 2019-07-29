YouTube Union Joins With EU Trade Union IG Metall

The YouTubers Union has joined with IG Metall, Germany’s biggest union and Europe’s biggest trade union. Together they created a venture called FairTube.

“We aren’t demanding things that cut into profits or are unrealistic. We want fairness. We want transparency. We want to be treated like partners. And we want personal communication instead of anonymous communication,” Sprave told Motherboard.

In a video announcing the move, IG Metall’s Vice President Christiane Benner, Sprave said that the partnership meant “a completely new time begins. It is no longer the case that we are helpless against Youtube. With the IG Metall, we have a strong, strong partner.” Benner added, “We know from experience that together we can achieve a lot.”